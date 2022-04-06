Jacob F. Filene Sells 1,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $11,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ULCC stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

