Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Down 0.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.36 and last traded at C$34.65. 35,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 80,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

