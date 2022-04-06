Jan Barta Purchases 181,185 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Groupon alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta acquired 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 686,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $590.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.