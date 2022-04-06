Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,073 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.