Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day moving average is $258.01.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

