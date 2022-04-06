Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 542 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Woodward by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

