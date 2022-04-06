Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.16 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

