Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

