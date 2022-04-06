Jay Farner Acquires 19,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,934,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

