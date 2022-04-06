Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

