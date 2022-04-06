Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.90. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

