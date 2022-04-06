Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

