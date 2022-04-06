Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agree Realty Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

