Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

HSNGY opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

