Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.54. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

