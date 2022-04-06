Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Paychex, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

PAYX stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $141.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

