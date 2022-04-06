JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 27154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Specifically, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,561,024 shares of company stock valued at $35,112,349. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $20,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.