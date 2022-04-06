Jennifer Rumsey Sells 420 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

