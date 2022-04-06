JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $15,020.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $15,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,290.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

Shares of JBLU opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBLU. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

