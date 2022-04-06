John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE HPF opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

