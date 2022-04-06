John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.