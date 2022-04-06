John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of HTD stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $26.43.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.