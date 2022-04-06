John Michael Hooks Sells 11,403 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEU. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

