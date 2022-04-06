John Tognetti Acquires 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director John Tognetti bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,253,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,060,883.74.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, John Tognetti acquired 10,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,770.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Tognetti acquired 30,353 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$20,943.57.

On Monday, February 28th, John Tognetti acquired 13,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$6,760.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, John Tognetti acquired 31,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$16,120.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti acquired 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti acquired 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti acquired 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$29,323.35.

Shares of CVE MRZ opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a current ratio of 13.86. The stock has a market cap of C$45.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.59.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

