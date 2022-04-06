Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.25

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.25 and last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 77586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $472.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

