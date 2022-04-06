Joseph Scheeren Buys 10,000 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Scheeren acquired 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $17.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaccitech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,444,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vaccitech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vaccitech by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccitech by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

