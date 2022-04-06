JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($149.45) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €124.91 ($137.26).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €103.18 ($113.38) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($101.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.42.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

