JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Underweight

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.