JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Underweight

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.
Klépierre stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.
Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.
