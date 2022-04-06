JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $39.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of REPL opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.45. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Replimune Group by 45,217.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

