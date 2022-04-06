JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JPM. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 176,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 150,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

