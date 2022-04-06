Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €24.50 ($26.92) and last traded at €24.08 ($26.46), with a volume of 308069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €24.74 ($27.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.33.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.