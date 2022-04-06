Jupiter (JUP) One Day Volume Hits $409,336.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Jupiter has a market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $409,336.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,117,559 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

