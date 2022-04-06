JUST (JST) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

JUST (JST) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $491.59 million and approximately $177.69 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.03 or 0.07357093 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,823.66 or 1.00034822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051325 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.