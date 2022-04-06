K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on KNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of TSE:KNT traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.51. 128,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,265. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.37.
About K92 Mining (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
