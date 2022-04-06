Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday.

KLDO opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 1,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth $57,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

