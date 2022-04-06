Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

