KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

KAR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,987. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

