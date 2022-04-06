Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 261,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

