Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.
In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
