KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

KBH stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 145.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

