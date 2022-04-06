KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.