KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

KBR opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 601.78 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR's revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

