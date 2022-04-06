Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.
In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
