Keene & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,984 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA traded down $8.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,317,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $259.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

