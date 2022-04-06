Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $333,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 185,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,012,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,517,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. 593,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

