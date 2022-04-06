Keene & Associates Inc. Makes New $579,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after buying an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.4% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 92,836 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.15. The company had a trading volume of 569,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $254.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

