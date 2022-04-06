Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $134,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,598,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.70. 1,573,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

