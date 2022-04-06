Keene & Associates Inc. Takes $3.02 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 25,627,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,892,199. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.