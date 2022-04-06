Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

