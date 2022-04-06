Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.15

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as high as C$6.88. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 391,197 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cormark increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.15.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,484,944.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,833 shares of company stock valued at $490,669.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

