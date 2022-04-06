Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kemper.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.
In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kemper by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,348. Kemper has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.27%.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
